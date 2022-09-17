PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $617.91 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.34 or 0.00021587 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $617.91 million and approximately $32.17 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 330,441,139 coins and its circulating supply is 142,534,688 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

