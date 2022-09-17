Paralink Network (PARA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $415,906.14

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Paralink Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Paralink Network has a market cap of $415,906.14 and $33,890.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paralink Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon. Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders. Telegram | Blog | Github “

