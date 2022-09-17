Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $8.45 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.45 or 0.00042112 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.74 or 0.02838204 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103164 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00825087 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s launch date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.
