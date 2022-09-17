Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

