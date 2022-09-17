Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Arret F. Dobson Sells 7,321 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Arret F. Dobson sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $160,549.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,750.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

PKBK stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $265.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Parke Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 120,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.