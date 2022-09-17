Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

LIN opened at $283.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

