Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.