Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.