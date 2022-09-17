Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,017 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.