Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

CRM stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.56 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

