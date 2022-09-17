Pastel (PSL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.64 Million

Pastel (PSL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Pastel has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 167.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pastel
