Pastel (PSL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.64 Million

Pastel (PSL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Pastel has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 167.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pastel

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

