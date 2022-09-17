Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.62 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

