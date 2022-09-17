PayAccept (PAYT) Price Reaches $0.0769 on Exchanges

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 110.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PayAccept coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayAccept has traded 97.3% higher against the dollar. PayAccept has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $70,392.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayAccept using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

