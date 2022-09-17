Paycoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.07 Million (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Paycoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Paycoin has a market capitalization of $79.07 million and $164,475.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paycoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004881 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Paycoin

PCI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2018. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. The Reddit community for Paycoin is https://reddit.com/r/payprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pay Protocol is a cryptocurrency payment platform for both e-commerce and retail use. It is a project supported by Danal, a payment company based in South Korea. By combining Danal's 20 years of experience in payments with blockchain technology, Pay Protocol aims to mitigate the pain points of traditional payment systems, mainly excessive intermediary processes and high fees caused by them and slow payment schedules. PayProtocol has been developed on Hyperledger Fabric (HLF). Unlike general blockchain where unspecified people participate in data processing, HLF is a private blockchain where only authorized node can join the network. It ensure fast transaction and excellent privacy which makes it best suited for payment services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.