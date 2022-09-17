peachfolio (PCHF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. peachfolio has a total market cap of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, peachfolio has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.
