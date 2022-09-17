Penguin Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,613.00 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $280,854.02 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Penguin Finance Profile

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

