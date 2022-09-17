Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Visa were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $207.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

