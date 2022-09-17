Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $5.24 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

