Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 7,688 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

