PERL.eco (PERL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.25 Million

PERL.eco (PERL) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. PERL.eco has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and $17.25 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERL.eco coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PERL.eco Coin Profile

PERL.eco’s genesis date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for PERL.eco is www.perlin.net/en.

PERL.eco Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERL.eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERL.eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

