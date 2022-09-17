Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.