Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TLK opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.