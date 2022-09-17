Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.65) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 307 ($3.71) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,222.58.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

