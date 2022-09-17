Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.53, for a total transaction of C$230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,927,144.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$11.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.44 and a 52-week high of C$17.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

