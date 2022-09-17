Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

