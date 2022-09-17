Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

