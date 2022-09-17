PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 176,457 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GHY opened at $11.33 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

