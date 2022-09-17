Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 9% This Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and $280,457.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00091892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00083518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007936 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

