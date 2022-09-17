Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Tops $978,607.32

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $978,607.32 and approximately $115.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,082,481 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

