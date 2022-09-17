Phore (PHR) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Phore has a market capitalization of $287,868.75 and approximately $202.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008704 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,933,665 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

