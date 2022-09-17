Phuture Self Reported Market Cap Tops $635,286.62 (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Phuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phuture has a total market cap of $635,286.62 and approximately $15,834.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phuture has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Phuture
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
