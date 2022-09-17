Phuture Self Reported Market Cap Tops $635,286.62 (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Phuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phuture has a total market cap of $635,286.62 and approximately $15,834.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phuture has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Phuture

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Buying and Selling Phuture

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

