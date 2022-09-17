Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $168,175.90 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $168,175.90 and $6,003.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024848 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00171412 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00290663 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00747032 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00609592 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00261962 BTC.
Pigeoncoin Profile
Pigeoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
