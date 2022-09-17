Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $168,175.90 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $168,175.90 and $6,003.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00171412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00290663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00747032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00609592 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00261962 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

