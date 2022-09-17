PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0070 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. PirateCash has a market cap of $180,378.46 and $40.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00291579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00115585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00073982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

