PIXEL Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $558,184.75 and approximately $173.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

