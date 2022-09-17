PlatON (LAT) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

PlatON (LAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and $1.70 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,918,911,529 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars.

