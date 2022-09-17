PlayDapp Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $167.45 million and $11.94 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,229,678 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is www.playchip.global. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

