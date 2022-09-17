Pluton Price Reaches $7.71 on Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Pluton has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $230,696.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00038359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pluton is https://reddit.com/r/plutus. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete.Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion.Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.