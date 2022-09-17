Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 3.2 %

PLYM stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.