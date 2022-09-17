pNetwork Price Tops $0.26 (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00065414 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078388 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,258,217 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.