PointPay Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, PointPay has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. PointPay has a total market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PointPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PointPay

PointPay launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

