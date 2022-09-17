Polkacity (POLC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $331,902.98

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Polkacity has a market cap of $331,902.98 and approximately $434,289.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Polkacity coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065553 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkacity Coin Profile

POLC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.