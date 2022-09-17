Polkadex (PDEX) Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00007076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $183,531.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex launched on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

