PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.0420 on Top Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $131,752.92 and approximately $123.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. The official website for PolkaDomain is polkadomain.org. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka.Domain is en route to creating an accessible and user-friendly platform for all crypto holders, enabling users to move assets flawlessly across various networks, driving mainstream adoption while upholding the blockchain security standards.”

