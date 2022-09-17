Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.0646 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $350,725.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,128.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065289 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00077426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

