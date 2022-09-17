Polychain Monsters 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $555,778.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.55 million and $555,778.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00006636 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00065074 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078192 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

