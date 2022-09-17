Polylastic (POLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million

Polylastic (POLX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Polylastic has a market cap of $1.35 million and $164,983.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polylastic has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polylastic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polylastic alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polylastic Profile

Polylastic’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. The official website for Polylastic is polylastic.io. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polylastic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token. The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polylastic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polylastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polylastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polylastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.