Polymath Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $203.31 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00290337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00027814 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.26 or 0.03123111 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

