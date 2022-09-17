Popsicle Finance (ICE) Price Hits $0.33

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $85,683.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

