PornRocket (PORNROCKET) Market Cap Tops $2.58 Million

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. PornRocket has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $958.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PornRocket has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One PornRocket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.02426766 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103413 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00825953 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PornRocket
PornRocket’s total supply is 388,175,333,343,873 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
PornRocket Coin Trading
