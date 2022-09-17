Port Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91,263.37 (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Port Finance has a market cap of $91,263.37 and $221,011.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Port Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Port Finance has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Port Finance Profile

Port Finance's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins.

Port Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Port Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

